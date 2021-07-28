briefs-pg5

Man robs iconic Parisian jeweler using stand-up scooter as getaway

PARIS (AFP) -- An armed man using a stand-up scooter Tuesday robbed famed Parisian jeweler Chaumet of up to three million euros worth of jewellery in an audacious evening heist, a source close to the case said.

The robber stole between two million and three million euros ($2.4-$3.6 million) worth of jewelery and precious stones after bursting into the shop near the Champs-Elysees avenue around 5 pm, the source said.

Without using his weapon, the man also made his getaway on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, the source said.

Chaumet, now part of the world’s leading luxury goods maker LVMH, is best known for its store on Place Vendome, which was robbed in 2009 with $2.3 million worth of gems stolen.

At least 2 killed in German chemical blast

BERLIN (AP) -- An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany killed at least two people on Tuesday, with 31 others injured and several still missing hours later. Fire officials who tested the air said there did not appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside.

The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, near Cologne, sent a large black cloud into the air. It took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish the fire that took hold after the explosion.

Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance initially classified the incident as “an extreme threat.” Later on Tuesday, however, the Cologne fire department tweeted that pollution measurements ``do not show any kind of abnormality.’‘ They said the smoke had diminished but that they would continue to measure the air for toxins.

The city of Leverkusen said the explosion occurred in storage tanks for solvents.

Later Tuesday, Chempark operator Currenta said that a second fatality had been confirmed. It put the number of injured at 31 and said five employees were missing.

“Unfortunately hope of finding them alive is fading rapidly,” the head of Chempark, Lars Friedrich, said in a statement.

Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories (AFP) -- A Palestinian man was killed late Tuesday in Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, the scene of clashes between protesters and Israeli forces for weeks, Palestinian officials said.

Shadi Omar Lotfi Salim, 41, was shot dead near the flashpoint Palestinian village of Beita, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Beita deputy mayor Mussa Hamayel told Agence France-Presse that Israeli soldiers killed the man as entered the village on his return from work.

“He was killed in cold blood,” the deputy mayor alleged, adding that there had been no protests in the area Tuesday night.

The Israeli army issued a statement saying that while on routine duty soldiers “spotted a Palestinian suspect in the area,” south of Nablus.

Biden names longtime aide as EU envoy as ties grow

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated his longtime aide Mark Gitenstein as ambassador to the European Union as his administration looks to prioritize relations with the 27-nation bloc.

Gitenstein served under former US president Barack Obama as ambassador to EU member Romania, where he has ancestral ties, using his position to push against abuses of power and in favor of privatization in the young democracy.

Biden has vowed to revitalize ties with allies and has been an enthusiastic backer of the European Union, a shift from his predecessor Donald Trump who was skeptical of multinational institutions and cheered on Britain’s divorce from the bloc.

A lawyer by training, Gitenstein spent 17 years as the Democratic counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee where he became close to Biden, who chaired the panel as a rising young senator.

Gitenstein worked alongside Biden in a key moment of the future president’s career -- leading the Senate’s rejection of Robert Bork, an arch-conservative nominee for Supreme Court justice -- and later wrote a book about the episode.