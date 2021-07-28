 Back To Top
National

South, North Korean militaries hold daily call via restored military hotline: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2021 - 11:26       Updated : Jul 28, 2021 - 11:26

This photo, provided by the defense ministry on July 27, 2021, shows a South Korean service member using the inter-Korean western military communication line. (Defense Ministry)
This photo, provided by the defense ministry on July 27, 2021, shows a South Korean service member using the inter-Korean western military communication line. (Defense Ministry)
South and North Korean military authorities held a daily phone call via a military hotline on Wednesday, the defense ministry said, a day after the North restored all severed communication lines with the South.

"The South and the North held their daily liaison phone call at 9 a.m. Wednesday, via the western communication line," the defense ministry said, referring to one of the two military hotlines set up across the border.

The other channel, known as the eastern line, is not fully operational yet due to technical problems, the ministry said. Officials said they are taking necessary steps to fix the problems.

On Tuesday, the two sides reopened all cross-border communication lines under an agreement between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, 13 months after Pyongyang cut them off in protest over anti-regime propaganda leaflets flying in from the South. (Yonhap)

 



