 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 21:27       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 21:27
K-pop superstar BTS (Big Hit Music)
K-pop superstar BTS (Big Hit Music)
South Korean superband BTS appeared on a BBC radio show on Tuesday to perform two of its biggest hits, as well as a cover of the Billboard-topping hit "I'll be Missing You."

The seven-piece act sang "Dynamite" -- the group's first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart -- and its latest single "Permission to Dance," which topped the music chart last week, on BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge."

In addition to the group's own songs, BTS also performed the 1997 hit "I'll be Missing You" by American singers Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and R&B group 112 that was recorded as a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

Some rap parts of the English-language song were sang in Korean by BTS members.

When asked by show presenter Adele Roberts as to why the septet chose the song, RM said the group wanted to share the message of how much the members miss their fans, noting how they have not met in person for two years.

"So it's like a message to all the Armys around the world," he said, referring to the group's powerful fan base known as BTS Army.

"We miss everybody. We hope that things get to normal again as soon as possible and everyone sees everyone they love again," RM said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114