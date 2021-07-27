[Graphic News] Exports of farm goods hit all-time high in H1

South Korea's exports of agricultural products shot up to set a new record in the first six months of 2021, data showed, on the back of stronger global demand for healthier foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Outbound shipments of such goods in the January-June period came to $4.15 billion, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.
Exports of fresh products advanced 11.4 percent over the period to reach $717.8 million, and those of processed foodstuffs jumped 16.2 percent to $3.4 billion over the period. (Yonhap)
