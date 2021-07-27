Nearly 90% of troops over 30 receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shots

A soldier is seen sliding the main gate of Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province on July 7. (Yonhap)

Nearly 90 percent of service members aged 30 and older have received the second doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



As of Monday, 104,861 troops, or 89.7 percent of troops of the age group who had their first shots, have received the second doses, according to the ministry.



The military provided AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for their first shots in April and May but the second doses were given with Pfizer's after health authorities decided earlier this month to administer AstraZeneca's vaccine only to over-50s due to blood clotting concerns.



Soldiers aged under 30 were given Pfizer's vaccine, and around 391,300 members, or 95 percent of the age group, have completed receiving the two-dose regimen.



The defense ministry said the military will wrap up the two-dose inoculation of its 550,000 forces by next month.



The military reported no additional infections Tuesday, with the total caseload standing at 1,491. (Yonhap)