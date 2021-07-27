Korean equity market safe from emerging market trap: AllianceBernstein

A screenshot shows a webinar on the outlook of global stocks and bonds market held by AllianceBernstein on Tuesday. Lee Chang-hyun (center), CEO of AllianceBernstein Asset Management Korea, moderated the sessions. Senior investment strategist David Wong (right) and Yoo Jae-heung, senior portfolio manager of fixed income at AllianceBernstein’s Korean unit (left), participated as speakers. (AllianceBernstein)