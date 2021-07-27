S. Korea’s tax chief in Russia, Uzbekistan for talks

South Korea’s National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji (right) and Uzbekistan’s State Tax Committee Chairman Sherzod Kudbiev pose for a photo during their meeting in Tashkent on Monday. (NTS)

South Korea’s tax agency chief visited Russia and Uzbekistan to discuss ways to strengthen ties with their respective agencies, the tax authority in Seoul said Tuesday.



NTS Commissioner Kim Dae-ji met his Uzbek counterpart Sherzod Kudbiev for a bilateral meeting in the country’s capital Tashkent after meeting with the Federal Tax Service of Russia Commissioner Daniil Egorov on Friday.



The bilateral meetings were held in hopes of building channels to prevent double taxation, expanding cooperation networks for offshore tax evasion and sharing Korea’s electronic tax administration system to contribute to international community, according to officials.





South Korea’s National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji (left) and Russia’s Federal Tax Service Commissioner Daniil Egorov pose for a photo during their meeting in Moscow on Friday. (NTS)