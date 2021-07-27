[Diplomatic Circuit] Bangladesh unveils Bangabandhu Corner in Seoul

Bangabandhu Corner at the library of Yonsei University in Seoul(Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
The Embassy of Bangladesh opened Bangabandhu Corner at the library of Yonsei University in Seoul on Monday.
The establishment of the corner is part of the birth centenary celebration of Bangladesh’s first president, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is known as the “father of the nation”.
The corner will showcase writings on Bangabandhu, his life and works, the history of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, the heritage of Bangladesh, Korean versions of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic speech of March 7 and his unfinished memoirs.
According to the Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul, Bangabandhu Corner will enrich knowledge on the history, heritage, and culture of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu‘s life, his struggles, sacrifices and contributions in founding an independent Bangladesh.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)