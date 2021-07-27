Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae

This file photo shows a South Korean official making a test call with North Korea on Jan. 1, 2018, via a hotline set up at an inter-Korean liaison office in the truce village of Panmunjom. (Yonhap)

The two Koreas reopened direct cross-border communications Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae announced, 13 months after Pyongyang unilaterally severed them in protest of anti-Pyongyang propaganda activities in the South.



Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, announced that Seoul and Pyongyang decided to resume communications via their direct hotline starting at 10 a.m.



In June last year, North Korea cut off all communication lines with South Korea in protest over Seoul's supposed failure to stop activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist nation. (Yonhap)