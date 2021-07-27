 Back To Top
National

USFK reports 12 coronavirus cases

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 11:19       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 11:19
This file photo, taken Monday, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Monday, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Twelve people affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), including five service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military said Tuesday.

Two service members at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, and three service members at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the capital, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, according to USFK.

Four family members of a Department of Defense (DoD) employee and another DoD civilian at K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, were found to be infected with the virus after coming into contact with people who tested positive earlier.

Two dependents of service members at Osan and Camp Carroll in the southeastern city of Daegu, respectively, have also tested positive after coming into contact with infected individuals.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,131.
