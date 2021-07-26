 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon congratulates archery team, judo player on Olympic medals

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2021 - 14:58       Updated : Jul 26, 2021 - 14:58
President Moon Jae-in's congratulatory messages, posted on his Twitter account, for South Korea's female archery team members and a judo player, who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics (President Moon's Twitter account)
President Moon Jae-in's congratulatory messages, posted on his Twitter account, for South Korea's female archery team members and a judo player, who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics (President Moon's Twitter account)
President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages Monday to the members of South Korea's female archery team and a judo player, who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Moon lauded the archery squad for its ninth consecutive Olympic gold in a message also posted on his social media accounts.

"Since archery was adopted as an Olympic program, the women's team has been at the top, showing the power of the archery of the Republic of Korea," Moon wrote on his message for each member of the contingent -- Kang Chae-young, Jang Min-hee and An San.

He expressed hope for good performances in their remaining games at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

The president also congratulated the nation's judoka An Baul on winning a bronze medal.

"You have given hope and pride to the people once again" after securing silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Moon added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114