 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Tropical nights continue to grip Seoul, major cities

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2021 - 13:18       Updated : Jul 26, 2021 - 13:18
This last Thursday, photo shows people cooling off along the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul as a scorching heat wave gripped the nation. (Yonhap)
This last Thursday, photo shows people cooling off along the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul as a scorching heat wave gripped the nation. (Yonhap)
The tropical night phenomenon continued in Seoul and other major cities across the country, the state weather agency said Monday.

The minimum temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning was 27.5 C in Seoul, 27.1 C in Incheon, 25.6 C in Busan and 26.8 C on Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall under 25 C during the nighttime.

The country has been on the grip of an intense heat wave for about two weeks.

Heat wave alerts have been issued for most of the country Monday, with daytime highs forecast to reach 36 C for Seoul, 34 C for Incheon, 33 C for Daegu and 37 C for Chuncheon.

Some areas in Seoul and the nearby cities of Incheon, Goyang and Gimpo suffered from power outages as the searing weather increased electricity demand, local offices of the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said.

A 750-household apartment complex in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, was hit by a blackout between 8:10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Electricity also was cut at a 670-unit apartment complex in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, for more than seven hours, while the mercury remained over 26.6 C. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114