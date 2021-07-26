 Back To Top
Finance

Daily FX turnover falls in Q2 as volatility cools

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2021 - 13:11       Updated : Jul 26, 2021 - 13:11
In this file photo, a bank official inspects US dollars before their release at a Seoul branch of Hana Bank. (Yonhap)
The daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea fell 5.1 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier, as transactions declined over cooling volatility, central bank data showed Monday.

The daily FX turnover came to an average $57.85 billion in the April-June period, down $3.09 billion from the first quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The average daily turnover of foreign exchange spots reached $22.88 billion during the second quarter, down 6.8 percent from three months earlier.

Also, the daily average FX derivatives fell 3.9 percent on-quarter to $34.97 billion.

By bank, the daily turnover by local lenders declined 7.6 percent on-quarter to $25.5 billion, while transactions handled by local branches of foreign banks fell 3 percent to $32.35 billion, the BOK said. (Yonhap)
