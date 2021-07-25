 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Russian mountaineer accuses climbers of passing by missing Korean mountaineer

Fingerless Korean climber Kim Hong-bin still missing despite search efforts

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jul 25, 2021 - 21:45       Updated : Jul 25, 2021 - 21:45
Russian mountaineer Vitaly Lazo and Korean climber Kim Hong-bin (Death Zone Freeride’s Instagram)
Russian mountaineer Vitaly Lazo and Korean climber Kim Hong-bin (Death Zone Freeride’s Instagram)
Russian mountaineer Vitaly Lazo has openly accused climbers of passing by Kim Hong-bin, a disabled South Korean mountaineer who went missing July 18 after reaching the Broad Peak in Pakistan -- one of the 14 highest mountain peaks in the world -- and ignoring the stranded 56-year-old for hours without even sending an SOS to the base camp.

Lazo, who tried to rescue Kim, according to Korean officials at the base camp, posted his message Friday on the Instagram account of Death Zone Freeride, a Russian alpine club. He asked how it was possible that the first SOS call was received after the disabled Korean mountaineer spent over nine hours stranded on a ledge more than 8,000 meters high.

“At least 15 people passed by him, yes, it was dark,” Lazo wrote. “But the light of his headlamp was definitely visible.”

Another climber, Anastasia Runova, fell onto the same ledge as Kim but was able to climb off with help from Kim’s porter Little Hussein.

“According to Little Hussein, after saving the girl, he cried, because he was so tired that could not save Kim. He had no strength left. Hussein asked people to help, but all the ‘hero-climbers’ were exhausted and passed by,” Lazo wrote.

He could accept that the climbers weren’t strong enough to pull Kim up, the Russian mountaineer said, but could not understand why they failed to report the accident by radio.

“One could press the SOS button and leave the device with Kim, one could write a message, and describe the situation that the disabled alpinist is on the Chinese side and is waiting for help,” Lazo wrote in his next Instagram post.

He denounced the passing mountaineers, calling them “pathetic, insignificant people who do not care about human life.”

Kim, who lost all 10 of his fingers to frostbite in 1991, became the world’s first disabled person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders in the Himalayas after he reached the summit of the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak on July 18.

But he went missing on his way down.

The latest search mission came up empty-handed Sunday, and the rescue helicopter returned to the base camp.

Korea has asked China and Pakistan to help with the search for Kim. Beijing approved a request from Islamabad last week to allow Pakistani rescue helicopters into Chinese territory.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114