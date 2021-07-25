[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 3rd in global passport index

The South Korean passport was found to be the third most effective one for travelers around the world, allowing its bearers to travel to 191 countries visa-free, data showed.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy and Germany tied for third, only after Japan and Singapore, in the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index.
The Japanese passport provides visa-free travel to 193 countries and Singapore to 192 countries.
The index released by immigration consulting firm Henley & Partners is the ranking of all the world’s passports based on the number of countries their holders can travel without a visa. It did not take into account temporary travel curbs for the new coronavirus pandemic, the company said. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)