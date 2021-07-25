 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Chungcheong cities, provinces to bid to co-host 2027 Summer World University Games

Central government gives green light to Daejeon, Sejong, Chungcheong provinces

By Kang Sue-min
Published : Jul 28, 2021 - 13:42       Updated : Jul 28, 2021 - 13:42
The leaders of four local governments in the Chungcheong region hold up signs to promote their bid to co-host the 2027 Summer World University Games. Clockwise from top left are Gov. Lee Si-jong of North Chungcheong Province, Mayor Lee Choon-hee of Sejong, Gov. Yang Seung-jo of South Chungcheong Province and Mayor Heo Tae-jeong of Daejeon. (North Chungcheong Province)
The leaders of four local governments in the Chungcheong region hold up signs to promote their bid to co-host the 2027 Summer World University Games. Clockwise from top left are Gov. Lee Si-jong of North Chungcheong Province, Mayor Lee Choon-hee of Sejong, Gov. Yang Seung-jo of South Chungcheong Province and Mayor Heo Tae-jeong of Daejeon. (North Chungcheong Province)
Local governments in the Chungcheong region received approval from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday to participate in bidding to host the 2027 Summer World University Games.

The ministry made the decision after reviewing proposals from the local governments of Sejong, Daejeon, and North and South Chungcheong provinces.

During a review session, Jeon Jung-ae, director of culture, sports and tourism for North Chungcheong Province, outlined the local government’s vision for the proposed event in front of a panel of judges.

The four local governments emphasized that they would be co-hosting the international sporting event for the first time in the world and hoped to set an example of harmony and efficiency.

They are planning to reduce the financial burden of the event by using existing stadiums as much as possible and minimizing the construction of new facilities.

Having received approval from the central government, the Chungcheong region will likely submit a letter of intent to the International University Sports Federation in September.

The mayors of Daejeon and Sejong and the two provincial governors have requested the central government’s all-out support to ensure the success of the planned sports event.

By Kang Sue-min (sue4161@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114