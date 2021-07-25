Chungcheong cities, provinces to bid to co-host 2027 Summer World University Games

The leaders of four local governments in the Chungcheong region hold up signs to promote their bid to co-host the 2027 Summer World University Games. Clockwise from top left are Gov. Lee Si-jong of North Chungcheong Province, Mayor Lee Choon-hee of Sejong, Gov. Yang Seung-jo of South Chungcheong Province and Mayor Heo Tae-jeong of Daejeon. (North Chungcheong Province)