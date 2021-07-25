Chungcheong cities, provinces to bid to co-host 2027 Summer World University Games

The leaders of four local governments in the Chungcheong region hold up signs to promote their bid to co-host the 2027 Summer World University Games. Clockwise from top left are Gov. Lee Si-jong of North Chungcheong Province, Mayor Lee Choon-hee of Sejong, Gov. Yang Seung-jo of South Chungcheong Province and Mayor Heo Tae-jeong of Daejeon. (North Chungcheong Province)
Local governments in the Chungcheong region received approval from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday to participate in bidding to host the 2027 Summer World University Games.
The ministry made the decision after reviewing proposals from the local governments of Sejong, Daejeon, and North and South Chungcheong provinces.
During a review session, Jeon Jung-ae, director of culture, sports and tourism for North Chungcheong Province, outlined the local government’s vision for the proposed event in front of a panel of judges.
The four local governments emphasized that they would be co-hosting the international sporting event for the first time in the world and hoped to set an example of harmony and efficiency.
They are planning to reduce the financial burden of the event by using existing stadiums as much as possible and minimizing the construction of new facilities.
Having received approval from the central government, the Chungcheong region will likely submit a letter of intent to the International University Sports Federation in September.
The mayors of Daejeon and Sejong and the two provincial governors have requested the central government’s all-out support to ensure the success of the planned sports event.
By Kang Sue-min (sue4161@heraldcorp.com
)