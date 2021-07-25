Virus-hit Cheonghae unit reports another COVID-19 case

A KC-330 multirole aerial tanker arrives at an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Tuesday, carrying members of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit, where hundreds of sailors tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Another Navy officer of the coronavirus-hit Cheonghae unit has been confirmed to be infected with the virus, bringing the total caseload to 272 out of 301 members, the military said Sunday.



The unidentified service member began to show symptoms while undergoing isolation after the anti-piracy unit returned home aboard special aircraft earlier this week following a mass COVID-19 outbreak inside the vessel.



He tested negative upon arrival.



Military and health authorities are working to determine the exact route of the infections. The unit reported the first individual showing symptoms of a cold after its destroyer, Munmu the Great, left a local port in Africa early this month.



Meanwhile, the military reported four new COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, consisting of three trainees from an Army boot camp in Nonsan in South Chungcheong Province and a civilian officer at the Air Force in Daegu.



The total caseload linked to military personnel came to 1,490 so far, including 336 currently undergoing treatment, according to the military. (Yonhap)