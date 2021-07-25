 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hanwha Defense joins bid to redesign US Army fighting vehicle

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 26, 2021 - 00:01       Updated : Jul 26, 2021 - 00:01
AS21 Redback of Hanwha Degense (Hanwha Degense)
AS21 Redback of Hanwha Degense (Hanwha Degense)

A consortium led by the US-based Oshkosh Defense and South Korea’s Hanwha Defense will compete against four contenders to redesign the US Army’s infantry fighting vehicle, the Korean firm said Sunday.

The Oshkosh-Hanwha consortium is one of five contenders that will come up with conceptual designs for its fleet of optionally manned fighting vehicles. The new design is expected to replace around 3,500 M2 Bradley vehicles that have been used since 1981. The project’s budget is estimated at around 54 trillion won ($46.87 billion).

According to Hanwha Defense, a unit of Hanwha Group, the selected five will soon start the 15-month process to draft digital concept designs for the OMFV. The US Army will then narrow it down to three finalists which will proceed to suggest detailed designs and prototypes in around 2023. The final winner is to be selected by the second half of 2027.

The Oshkosh-Hanwha consortium’s new OMFV design will be created based on the chassis of the Redback infantry fighting vehicle developed by Hanwha Defense, the South Korean firm said.

The Redback is also one of two contenders for the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 3 project for a next-generation tracked armored IFV model.

Hanwha formed a consortium with Oshkosh in March for the US Army’s deal. It also established an office in the US in May to speed up cooperation with Oshkosh. The US office is reportedly recruiting engineers and experts on IFV.

“I firmly believe our team will offer the best solution for the OMFV program based on our advanced technologies and know-how accrued through the development and production of military combat vehicles,” Hanwha Defense CEO Son Jae-il said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114