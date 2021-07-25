Hanwha Defense joins bid to redesign US Army fighting vehicle

AS21 Redback of Hanwha Degense (Hanwha Degense)
A consortium led by the US-based Oshkosh Defense and South Korea’s Hanwha Defense will compete against four contenders to redesign the US Army’s infantry fighting vehicle, the Korean firm said Sunday.
The Oshkosh-Hanwha consortium is one of five contenders that will come up with conceptual designs for its fleet of optionally manned fighting vehicles. The new design is expected to replace around 3,500 M2 Bradley vehicles that have been used since 1981. The project’s budget is estimated at around 54 trillion won ($46.87 billion).
According to Hanwha Defense, a unit of Hanwha Group, the selected five will soon start the 15-month process to draft digital concept designs for the OMFV. The US Army will then narrow it down to three finalists which will proceed to suggest detailed designs and prototypes in around 2023. The final winner is to be selected by the second half of 2027.
The Oshkosh-Hanwha consortium’s new OMFV design will be created based on the chassis of the Redback infantry fighting vehicle developed by Hanwha Defense, the South Korean firm said.
The Redback is also one of two contenders for the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 3 project for a next-generation tracked armored IFV model.
Hanwha formed a consortium with Oshkosh in March for the US Army’s deal. It also established an office in the US in May to speed up cooperation with Oshkosh. The US office is reportedly recruiting engineers and experts on IFV.
“I firmly believe our team will offer the best solution for the OMFV program based on our advanced technologies and know-how accrued through the development and production of military combat vehicles,” Hanwha Defense CEO Son Jae-il said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)