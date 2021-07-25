 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea to raise up to $1.5b via overseas debt sale

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2021 - 09:31       Updated : Jul 25, 2021 - 09:31
This file photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on July 6, 2021, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (R) holding an online meeting with officials from global rating agency Fitch Ratings. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
This file photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on July 6, 2021, shows South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (R) holding an online meeting with officials from global rating agency Fitch Ratings. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
South Korea is planning to float up to $1.5 billion worth of overseas bonds during the second half of the year to capitalize on favorable funding conditions, financial sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the finance ministry has recently completed the process to pick a lead manager for the planned debt sale.

The ministry's move came as ratings on Asia's fourth-largest economy remain high in the face of the pandemic.

Last year, major global rating agencies, such as Fitch, did not lower their ratings on South Korea, and this year, they have maintained the ratings as well.

The debt offering may be in September, with the size to be determined depending on market conditions.

Last year, the country raised $1.45 billion by selling debts overseas. (Yonhap)



