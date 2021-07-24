Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier is seen sliding the main gate of Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province on July 7. (Yonhap)

The South Korean military on Saturday reported four additional COVID-19 cases among its personnel, including two enlisted soldiers, bringing its total caseload to 1,485.



A draftee of an Army unit in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul, contracted the virus after going on vacation to Cheongju, 120 kilometers south of the capital. He tested positive even though he got two shots of Pfizer's vaccine.



A conscript of a Navy unit in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon also tested positive.



The latest tally also includes a Navy employee who tested positive after a family member contracted the virus, and an Army employee who came into contact with an infected person inside a Seoul unit.



As of 10 a.m. Saturday, 340 military personnel are being treated for COVID-19. (Yonhap)