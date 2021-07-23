 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 23, 2021 - 18:17       Updated : Jul 23, 2021 - 18:17
This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows K-pop superstar BTS. (Big Hit Music)
This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows K-pop superstar BTS. (Big Hit Music)
South Korean superband BTS on Friday unveiled an R&B version of its latest Billboard-topping hit "Permission to Dance."

The remix, which the group's agency Big Hit Music described as having a 1990s vibe, was released at 1 p.m., two weeks after the septet dropped the summer song.

The new version is a gesture of gratitude for fans around the world who supported BTS in hitting No. 1 on the Billboard main singles chart with five songs, the agency added.

BTS recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Permission to Dance," scoring back-to-back debuts atop the list after "Butter." It has also hit No. 1 with the songs "Dynamite," "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)."

The seven-piece act had also released three remix versions of "Butter" released in May -- "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler."

The titles of the remix versions apparently come from the lyrics of "Butter": Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!" (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114