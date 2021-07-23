 Back To Top
Life&Style

The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul recognized for wine selection

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 23, 2021 - 17:59       Updated : Jul 23, 2021 - 18:07
The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul in Seoul (JW Marriott Hotel Seoul)
The Margaux Grill, the luxury steak restaurant, at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul was recognized by Wine Spectator, winning the Best of Award of Excellence.

The Margaux Grill houses a wine cave that holds 4,000 bottles of some 800 varieties of wines that encompass tastes from wine beginners to professional sommeliers. The guests to the restaurant can take a tour of the wine cave to select wines.

Wine Spectator is an internationally renowned wine magazine published in the US and annually recognizes restaurants that offer interesting selections of wine that pair best with their dishes.

The global wine magazine recognizes the wine destinations with three awards: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award.

This year is the second year running that the restaurant has won the Best of Award of Excellence.

The luxury steak house at the hotel also offers their customers to choose among 12 luxury steak knives forged by international craft people. The interior design of the restaurant was directed by Olson Kundig, the international architects’ studio which is renowned for unique designs incorporating nature.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul is located in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
