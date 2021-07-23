 Back To Top
Exhibition displaying VR content on Oscar-winning “Parasite” kicks off in Paris

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 23, 2021 - 16:35       Updated : Jul 23, 2021 - 16:35
A visitor walks through the houses from Oscar-winning “Parasite“ using virtual reality at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris. (Korean Cultural Center, France)
A visitor walks through the houses from Oscar-winning “Parasite“ using virtual reality at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris. (Korean Cultural Center, France)

The Korean Cultural Center in Paris on Thursday announced that it has kicked off the special exhibition “Korea: Cubically Imagined,” displaying diverse types of immersive content including one that allows the viewer to look through the houses from the Oscar-winning “Parasite” film.

The virtual reality content at the exhibition will show the opulent home of the rich Park family and halfway underground home of the struggling Kim family from “Parasite.”

“From this year, we will expand our media art mapping exhibition projects to introduce Korea‘s excellent IT-powered media art to France,” director of the Korean Cultural Center in Paris Jeon Hae-woong said.

The Korean Cultural Center also highlighted that it will showcase “Beyond the Scene” which is an art piece created by media artist Kang Yi-yun that was inspired by the choreography of boy band BTS. Kang’s work reinterprets the group‘s dance moves using projection mapping technology.

A video of a wave crashing down made using an anamorphic illusion by design company d’strict titled “Wave” will also be on display at the exhibition. This media work received local and international media coverage after it was showcased at Coex K-pop Square, on a screen that usually displays commercial advertisements.

The exhibition will run through Aug. 13 and the VR content on “Parasite” will be available only until Aug. 4.

The artworks were originally displayed at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris during an exhibition with the same title “Korea: Cubically Imagined.” The exhibition was held from July 6 to 17 and was co-hosted by UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
