Hyundai’s honorary chairman inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

Hyundai Motor Group’s Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-Koo speaks with a staff during his visit to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in Alabama, the US in 2014. (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group’s Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-Koo became the first Korean to be officially inducted into the international Automotive Hall of Fame, the automotive giant said Friday.



His son, Chung Euisun, who is the incumbent chairman of the group, received the trophy and delivered a speech on behalf of his father at the ceremony for 2020 and 2021 inductees, held at the ICON Convention Center in Detroit, the United States on Thursday, the company said.



“Honorary Chairman Chung grew Hyundai Motor group into the world’s fifth largest automaker from its humble beginnings,” Chung Euisun said.



“If my father were here, he would say he owes this honor to our employees, dealers and fantastic customers.”



He also spoke on how his father continued the legacy of his late grandfather and the founder of Hyundai Motor Group, Chung Ju-yung, to expand the conglomerate’s presence globally.



According to the Automotive Hall of Fame, Hyundai Motor Group’s success owes much to Chung Mong-koo, now 83, and his legacy is on par with other legends of the industry who have launched and guided automotive firms to global growth and renown.



Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (center) pose with Ramzi Hermiz, the chairman of Automotive Hall of Fame (left) and Vice Chairman K.C. Crain, holding the Automotive Hall of Fame trophy on behalf of his father Chung Mong-koo, the group’s honorary chairman, at the induction ceremony at the ICON Convention Center in Detroit, the United States, on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)