 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Korean credit card companies target K-pop fans with fan-friendly products

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 23, 2021 - 13:38       Updated : Jul 23, 2021 - 13:38
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows products the K-pop agency released in collaboration with credit card company BC Card. (YG Entertainment)
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows products the K-pop agency released in collaboration with credit card company BC Card. (YG Entertainment)
South Korean credit card companies are pushing to collaborate with K-pop agencies to launch customized products for fans who are becoming increasingly important customers across most industries.

Earlier this week, credit card giant BC Card released a new product with K-pop giant YG Entertainment. Dubbed the "BLACKPINK Card," the new credit card offers fan-friendly features like discounts on ticket purchases and streaming, according to the two companies.

BLACKPINK's four members -- Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- also took part in the visual design of the credit card, which comes in 10 different styles, they added.

"We hope the partnership will be an opportunity to provide more for fans with the fifth anniversary of BLACKPINK's debut coming up," Hwang Bo-kyung, chief of YG Entertainment, said. The four-piece act is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary next month.

BC Card, which picked BLACKPINK as its first partner for a K-pop credit card, anticipated that the collaboration would provide more business opportunities targeting the so-called MZ generation (millennials and Generation Z).

This is not the first attempt by a credit card company to partner with a K-pop agency. In early July, Shinhan Card announced it had signed a partnership with Weverse Company, a Hybe affiliate, to launch a new credit card product.

Weverse is an affiliate of the K-pop behemoth behind BTS that runs fan community platforms and sells merchandise. There are nearly 30 artists on the platform, including BTS, CL and TREASURE, with fans from 233 countries using the platform.

The financial firm said they plan to launch customized products for fans in the second half.

These latest moves come as loyal K-pop fans are becoming important marketing targets for companies.

A 2020 report by IBK Securities Co., which cited figures by Hybe, estimated the fandom industry to be worth 7.9 trillion won (US$6.9 billion). The culture ministry's estimate also showed that BTS hitting No. 1 on Billboard with "Dynamite" created an economic effect of 617.4 billion won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114