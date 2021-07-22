[Herald Interview] ‘Beetlejuice’ the ideal comedy musical: actor Jung Sung-hwa

Jung plays the role of Beetlejuice in the musical “Beetlejuice.” (CJ ENM)



The seemingly effortless improvisations and ad-libs during the musical “Beetlejuice” belie the meticulous planning down to the minor details and countless practices that went into the show, stage actor Jung Sung-hwa said.



Inspired by the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film of the same title, the musical began its Seoul run at the Sejong Center on July 6. Jung plays the lead role Beetlejuice in the show, the lonely ghost who has been living in the Netherworld for 9.8 billion years by himself.



“‘Beetlejuice’ is the most ideal comedy musical,” Jung said during a press interview held online Wednesday.



Jung, a musical star, debuted in 1994 as a comedian. His musical debut came 10 years later through “I Love You” in 2004. Starring in the musical “Man of La Mancha” as Don Quixote in 2007, he became a major stage actor, taking lead roles in musicals such as “Kinky Boots,” “Les Miserables” and more.



“Everything in the show is planned out meticulously,” he said. “Many comedy musicals tend to rely to on the actor’s talent and humor. But this musical’s charm lies in the planned out harmony. It is the most developed form of a musical.”







Stage actor Jung Sung-hwa (ParkWith Entertainment)