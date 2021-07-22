[Photo News] Double rainbow shines bright in Seoul

The sky in Seoul was graced by a double rainbow at early night on July 19 in Seoul. This picture was taken from the rooftop of the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The rainbow in the indigo sky mesmerized Seoulites on their way home from work.
People jog against the backdrop of the double rainbow near Mangwon in western Seoul.
The double rainbow is reflected in a puddle in Seoul in the image.
The double rainbow arches over two statues called Dol hareubang, at a park in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, adding the finishing touches to the park views.
By Kang Sue-min (sue4161@heraldcorp.com
)