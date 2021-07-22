[Graphic News] Tokyo Olympics in numbers





Tokyo Olympics organizers have worked to slash the cost and scale of the 2020 Games after a historic postponement, but the numbers involved are still staggering.

Here are some key figures from the sporting extravaganza, which opens on Friday:



(1) 15,400 athletes

Sportsmen and women from 205 countries and regions will compete at the Tokyo Games, with more than 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes taking part.



(2) 29

South Korea will be represented by 232 athletes and 122 officials in 29 sports.



(3) $14.8 billion

The final budget for the postponed Games was set at 14.8 billion.



(4) 33 sports

Olympic athletes will compete at 339 events in 33 sports, with four appearing for the first time: Karate, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.



(543 venues

From a state-of-the-art aquatics center to a historic martial arts arena, Japan‘s 43 Olympic and Paralympic sites are located in two main areas.



(6) 6.21 million old phones

Over 6.21 million old phones were used to produce Olympic medals. (AFP)