Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Exotic scenery of white yachts at Jeongokhang Marina Port

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : Jul 24, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Jul 24, 2021 - 16:00
Though summer travel abroad has become more difficult with strict travel restrictions and quarantine measures implemented around the world amid the pandemic, Jeongokhang Marina Port, located in Seosin-myeon of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, quenches the thirst of travel bugs, presenting an exotic sunset while white yachts are moored in the port. 

The Jeongok port, the first marina in or around the capital area, opened in 2009, and has hosted various international marine sports events, including the Gyeonggi International Boat Show and Korea Match Cup on the World Match Racing Tour. 

Arriving at the port, hundreds of yachts packed at onshore and offshore moorings catch the eye. 

The deep blue sky, the pure white yachts and the red lighthouse between them feel like a scene right out of a movie.

In addition to the head-turning views of the docked yachts and boats, there are many fun activities for visitors to do at the port.

The enjoyment at the Jeongokhang Marina Port does not end with the beautiful scenery created by the yachts and boats. Visitors can try a range of water leisure activities, such as yachting and sea fishing. Visitors can get information on the yachting and fishing programs at the tourist information center, located on the first floor of Jeongok Marina Clubhouse.

Aside from its beautiful landscape and various water leisure activities, the biggest strength of the marina is its accessibility. The port can be reached within two hours by car from anywhere in Seoul or Gyeonggi Province.

Written by Yoon Chae-won
Photos by Park Hyun-koo

By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
