[Herald Interview] Group14 CEO eyes batteries of tomorrow

Group14 Technologies CEO Rick Luebbe (Group14 Technologies)





What battery manufacturers want is simple: to make their batteries more powerful.



To this end, battery makers are taking various efforts to innovate their recipes, including putting more nickel inside cathodes or silicon in graphite anodes.



They also form technological partnerships, and the latest example is the joint venture created by SK Materials and Group14 Technologies.



On Monday, SK Materials, SK Group’s industrial gas manufacturing arm, announced its $52 million investment in a joint venture with the US-based battery materials startup to manufacture next-generation anodes.



During an interview with The Korea Herald, Group14 CEO Rick Luebbe said that instead of simply mixing silicon with graphite, drilling holes inside carbon and filling the holes with silicon can make anodes much thinner and 50 percent more powerful.



“We can either find ways to make cathode materials more energy dense, or put more cathodes materials inside batteries. Group14 can shrink the anodes significantly, reducing the volume of anodes up to 25 percent,” Luebbe said.



SK Innovation, Samsung SDI, CATL and General Motors are working together with Group14 to utilize its silicon-carbon anode technology. SK Materials and Group14 plan to invest $52 million and $17 million, respectively, to set up a silicon-carbon anode manufacturing plant in South Korea.



Typical graphite anodes can contain just 5-8 percent of silicon because silicon expands when it absorbs lithium ions. If too much silicon is inside anodes, batteries swell and eventually explode. However, Group14 can fill anodes with a much higher portion of silicon by providing enough room for the silicon to expand.



“It’s like taking a sponge and partially filling those pores with silicon, about half the pores empty. Because we’ve left empty space, silicon expands within the pore. This reduces the mechanical stresses on the battery, and allows a long cycle life,” Luebbe said.





Group14 Technologies’ carbon-silicon anodes (Group14 Technologies)