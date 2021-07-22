Actor-turned-director Cho Jin-woong’s ‘Ryuk-sa: A Teaser’ invited to two North American film festivals

Actor-turned-director Cho Jin-woong (Saram Entertainment)





Actor-turned-director Cho Jin-woong’s short film “Ryuk-sa: A Teaser” has been invited to two film festivals in North America, the Fantasia Film Festival and New York Asian Film Festival, according to his agency Saram Entertainment.



The Fantasia Film Festival will run from Aug. 5-25 in Montreal, and the 2021 New York Asian Film Festival will take place Aug. 6-22. Both festivals will be hybrid online-offline events.



Cho’s 17-minute short film aims to deliver a message that anyone can become a hero at any time, anywhere. The movie is created as a teaser of a feature film, according to the agency.



“Ryuk-sa: A Teaser” begins with a woman waiting in a coffeehouse. Then, an amateur baseball player enters the shop and asks her to forget about him and how he saved her from the rubble of a collapsed building.



