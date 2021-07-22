Ministry launches inspection into COVID-hit warship

The Defense Ministry has launched a sweeping inspection into the massive COVID-19 outbreak that forced its unvaccinated anti-piracy unit to return home after five months off the coast of Africa, military officials said Thursday.
The inspection comes amid mounting calls for Defense Minister Suh Wook to step down to take responsibility for an aborted overseas mission, a first for the military, which airlifted the crew this week.
The 301-strong Cheonghae Unit, which arrived Tuesday with 247 infected service members, including the captain, was found to have been initially omitted from the country’s vaccine priority list because of supply constraints. The military did not pursue the matter later when it expanded its vaccination plan, with US-provided Janssen vaccines.
The military said the reason was that the seamen could not handle a possible allergic reaction to the vaccine or manage the extreme storage conditions for the vaccine onboard. Critics have said the military could have asked for help from the nearby US Navy or from local authorities.
Along with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Navy, Armed Forces Medical Command and the ministry itself, Cheonghae, whose tally rose to 271 on the second test done here, will too face scrutiny over its decision to pack COVID antibody tests, which take longer to detect infection, instead of antigen tests.
“We will look into whether all the people there did exactly what they were supposed to. We will also see if they could have done it better,” a ministry official said, adding the inspection will look into what triggered the outbreak aboard the 4,400-ton destroyer, which is on its way back home.
The military suspects the outbreak started on July 2, a day after the destroyer left a nearby port where it had made a four-day supply stop. A military cook first exhibited COVID symptoms, followed by others. But the medical staff onboard ruled them as a cold.
The vice defense minister said the military will see if the staff had made the right call, without elaborating on the controversial decision critics say was the poor decision-making that eventually drove up infections.
But no seamen had come into any suspicious contact with the local people who helped them to load supplies onto the ship. Nor had any crew member gone AWOL, the vice defense minister told a local media outlet.
Of the 271 infected personnel, 17 were hospitalized and one of them was severely ill. The rest are currently placed in COVID treatment centers, with those who tested negative in quarantine until the incubation period runs out.
The ministry will wrap up the two-week inspection on Aug. 6 but said it could extend it depending on the circumstances.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)