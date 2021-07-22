 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Growth of S. Korea's national assets slightly slows in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2021 - 13:33       Updated : Jul 22, 2021 - 13:34
This file photo, taken June 1, 2021, shows ships carrying containers docking at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken June 1, 2021, shows ships carrying containers docking at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
South Korea's overall wealth grew at a slightly slower pace in 2020 on-year, central bank data showed Thursday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on the nation's economy.

The country's national assets came to 17,772.2 trillion won ($15.45 trillion) as of the end of last year, up 6.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the national balance sheet from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The rise marks a slight slowdown from a 6.7 percent on-year increase in 2019.

The sluggish growth apparently stems, at least in part, from a sharp drop in exports due to the pandemic.

South Korea's economy contracted 1 percent on-year in 2020, marking its first contraction since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

Exports fell 5.4 percent on-year in 2020 as the pandemic hit the global economy. Outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion last year, and imports moved down 7.2 percent on-year to $467.2 billion, according to the government data.

Still, with the value of its national assets growing at a faster rate than that of its economy, the country's national assets came to be 9.2 times higher than its nominal gross domestic product last year, compared with 8.6 times in 2019.

The BOK partly attributed the rise to an increase in the value of non-productive assets, such as land and homes.

At the end of last year, the value of non-financial assets totaled 17,215.2 trillion won, up 7.4 percent from a year ago.

However, the value of net financial assets was worth 507.1 trillion won at the end of last year, down 15.4 percent from a year ago. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114