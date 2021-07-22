 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, including one from Cheonghae unit

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2021 - 11:31       Updated : Jul 22, 2021 - 11:31
An ambulance carrying members of the Cheonghae naval unit leaves an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Tuesday, as the 301-strong unit on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa was flown home after 247 members tested positive for COVID-19. (Yonhap)
An ambulance carrying members of the Cheonghae naval unit leaves an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Tuesday, as the 301-strong unit on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa was flown home after 247 members tested positive for COVID-19. (Yonhap)
An additional sailor of the virus-stricken Cheonghae anti-piracy unit and three Army members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The sailor has been in isolation since returning home Tuesday from Africa due to the mass outbreak in the unit. He previously tested negative but developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Wednesday and underwent another round of tests, which found him to be infected, according to the ministry.

As of Thursday, the total caseload among the 301 Cheonghae unit members stood at 271, with 17 of them at hospital for treatment, it added.

In addition, the military reported three new cases across the country -- two officers and one enlistee -- bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases among the military population to 1,477. The figure includes 271 cases from the naval unit.

Meanwhile, 73,084 troops aged 30 and older, or 65.2 percent of the age group, had received their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114