National

S. Korean captain kidnapped in Ghana released

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2021 - 09:20       Updated : Jul 22, 2021 - 09:20
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A South Korean captain of a fishing boat kidnapped in waters off Ghana this year has been released, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The captain of a Chinese tuna boat was kidnapped on May 19, along with one Russian and three Chinese crew members.

The health and conditions of the released captain were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, a South Korean captain and three other South Korean crew members of a separate tuna boat remain in captivity after they were kidnapped in waters off Benin in West Africa on May 31, according to the sources. (Yonhap)

