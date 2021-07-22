S. Korean captain kidnapped in Ghana released

(Yonhap)

A South Korean captain of a fishing boat kidnapped in waters off Ghana this year has been released, diplomatic sources said Thursday.



The captain of a Chinese tuna boat was kidnapped on May 19, along with one Russian and three Chinese crew members.



The health and conditions of the released captain were not immediately known.



Meanwhile, a South Korean captain and three other South Korean crew members of a separate tuna boat remain in captivity after they were kidnapped in waters off Benin in West Africa on May 31, according to the sources. (Yonhap)



