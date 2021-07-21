 Back To Top
National

16 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2021 - 19:30       Updated : Jul 21, 2021 - 19:30

This photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows a US military official waiting at a reception center at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows a US military official waiting at a reception center at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. (Yonhap)

Sixteen people affiliated with US Forces Korea have recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military said Wednesday, amid the fourth wave of the pandemic across the country.

The latest cases -- confirmed between July 15-19 -- raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,101.

Of the newly added cases, Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul each reported six, while Camp Henry in Daegu confirmed two.

The USFK said those who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated at its designated treatment facilities in Pyeongtaek, adding that it is conducting epidemiological investigations with South Korean health authorities.

(Yonhap)

