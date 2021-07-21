[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Dio wrote two songs for solo debut album

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Dio of EXO participated in writing lyrics for two songs from his upcoming solo debut album, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



The musician is putting out his first solo album “Empathy” on July 26 and co-authored words for two out of eight tracks. Six of the songs are new and two are bonus tracks including English version of title track “Rose.”



“Rose” is an acoustic folk number and he sings of how one’s heart goes aflutter having fallen in love and works up the courage to confess his feelings. He also co-wrote “I’m Fine,” which expresses his hope that one can say greetings to oneself not just to others to the tune of jazzy guitar sounds.



The veteran idol has released solo songs, “Crying Out” for the original soundtrack of movie “Cart” in 2014 and “That’s Okay” in 2019 through SM Station. He resumed activities after completing military service in January.



IZ*ONE’s Kang Hyewon ventures into acting with web drama: report





(Credit: 8D Entertainment)



Kang Hyewon of now-disbanded IZ*ONE will try acting, starring as a female lead in a web drama, according to media reports on Wednesday.



This is the first time she is acting and her first major activity since the band dissolved in April.



She will play a college student with a business major who is at the same time beautiful and smart. Full of ambition to find a better match, she split up with her boyfriend, played by DAY6’s Wonpil, but seeks to get back together with him.



The web drama is the third season of “Best Mistake,” which gained popularity as a teen romance comedy.



Kang debuted as a member of IZ*ONE in 2018 through an audition program and recently joined Bubble, a private message service to communicate with fans.



OneUs’ US tour stirs up controversy among fans





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



OneUs faced opposition from fans who found out that the band is planning a tour in the US in October.



Its agency RBW Entertainment confirmed that it is organizing a tour with a local agency with a statement on Wednesday on the official fandom website. The tour, originally set for 2020, has been in the making for a very long time and they are doing their best to smooth out the planning, said the company.



“We are doing our best to keep it safe, with the health of the artist and fans as the top priority,” said RBW. It is firmly requesting the local venue to limit the audience with those who with certificates of COVID-19 vaccination and masks.



A notification for the band’s US tour came up on a tickets sales site on Tuesday, stirring up concerns from fans of the boy band who worry that it is too soon for an international tour. Only a concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 22 has been made public so far.



Golden Child drops teaser photos for 2nd LP





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)