[Diplomatic Circuit] Thai Embassy, ASEAN Korea Center to host Seoul Thai Festival 2021

Poster for Seoul Thai Festival 2021 (Thai Embassy)
The Thai Embassy in Seoul and ASEAN Korea Center will broadcast the Seoul Thai Festival live Sunday.
The festival is an annual event organized by the Royal Embassy of Thailand in Seoul since 2015 to enhance people-to-people relations between Thailand and Korea and promote tourism and products of Thailand.
According to the embassy, the event was so popular before COVID-19 that it gathered more than 45,000 participants at Cheonggye Plaza.
The embassy announced that Seoul Thai Festival Online 2021 is unlike regular online seminars in its concept of individual imagination and personal impression about Thailand. It is operating with the theme “Imagine Thailand,” with participation of five well-known Thai animation characters representing an imaginative journey to Thailand.
The festival aims to allow audiences to experience delicious, trendy, inspired and cozy feelings of Thailand with the performance of diverse characters, guest stars, successful businesswomen, singers, film directors and famous personalities.
The festival will showcase a rare interview of Kim Beom-sam, the Korean film director of short romantic comedy “On the Road, Khaosan Tango.” The film has been shown at the Jeonju International Film Festival, Montreal International Film Festival and International Thai Film Festival. Kim will share his feelings on Thailand and his inspiration in making the film.
The festival will also feature romantic and relaxing Thai music by Tom Isara, aka Isara Kitnitchi, who gained popularity after winning Thailand’s “The Mask Singer” in 2017.
The embassy said participants can also receive exciting prizes in the festival’s games. Rules and conditions will be announced during the live broadcast Sunday.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)