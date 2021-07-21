‘The Cursed’ brings a multicultural zombie to the summer cinema

(From left) Director Kim Yong-wan, actors Oh Yoon-ah, Jung Ji-so, Uhm Ji-won and writer Yeon Sang-ho pose for a photo after an online press conference held on Tuesday. (CJ ENM)



The writer of the Korean occult mystery thriller “The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey” Yeon Sang-ho said audiences are in for a different zombie experience this summer.



“There are many fantastic films and dramas featuring zombies. The director and I wanted to show something more interesting to the audience, bringing a new picture,” Yeon said during an online press conference following a press screening Tuesday.



“I wanted people to feel like ‘The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey’ is somewhat different from the original zombie films.”



The movie is a spinoff of cable channel tvN’s drama of the same title, but it introduces a new being called “jaechaui.” Jaechaui is a moving corpse controlled by “dukun,” referring to Indonesian shaman that performs black magic.



The movie revolves around a reporter, Im Jin-hee (played by Uhm Ji-won), and her search for a serial murder suspect which ultimately involves jaechaui.





Uhm Ji-won plays reporter Im Jin-hee in “The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey.” (CJ ENM)



Widely known for directing multiple zombie films -- “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” -- Yeon was satisfied with introducing a more Eastern-style zombie.



“I discovered jaechaui, the monster with cold, black hands and feet that appears in Korean traditional folktales and I also came across information about dukun. I imagined that connecting these two could bring a fresh experience to audiences, meeting a very Asian creature,” the writer said.



In shooting the thriller film, director Kim Yong-wan also found the unique feature of jaechaui interesting.



“Unlike the typical zombies, jaechaui is very hard to distinguish from ordinary people. Jaechaui is a moving corpse which seems to have intelligence. Our zombies can even drive. There is a thrilling car-chase scene where I wanted the audience to feel as if they were riding a roller coaster. The chase of jaechaui raises the tension to another level,” Kim added.





A scene from ”The Cursed: Dead Man‘s Prey“ shows jaechaui. (CJ ENM)