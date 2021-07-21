 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Business support for arts drops during COVID-19: report

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 21, 2021 - 15:53       Updated : Jul 21, 2021 - 16:02
(Korea Mecenat Association)
(Korea Mecenat Association)
Korean businesses‘ support for the local arts scene decreased in 2020 as pandemic shutdowns dealt a devastating blow to the country, a report released Wednesday by the Korea Mecenat Association showed.

Corporate funding for the art industry dropped 14.6 percent on-year to 177.8 billion won ($154.5 million) in 2020, when 390 companies helped finance 953 art projects, the report showed.

In 2019, 547 companies spent 208.1 billion won on 1,431 projects.

“It seems that corporations’ support for the arts scene decreased as in-person performances were put on hold due to social distancing measures,” said the association, a nonprofit body that encourages corporate support of the arts,

The report was based on a survey of 695 companies, including the country’s top 500 companies in total sales from March to June, those with culture foundations as well as members of the association. The response rate was 39.6 percent.

Prior to 2020, the business community’s funding of the arts had been on the rise for three consecutive years, starting from 2017.

According to the report, support for performing art halls, culture complexes and galleries decreased by 9.3 percent, or 10.6 billion won, compared to the year before.

Sponsorships for art exhibitions slid 11.9 percent -- 2.8 billion won -- and those for arts education fell 14.5 percent -- 2.5 billion won.

Support for classical music performances plunged 42.9 percent, while musicals took a 44.6 percent tumble and dance shows a 50.1 percent drop.
However, financial backing for gugak and traditional arts went up by 5.8 percent, and funds shot up 41.9 percent for the literary sector.

The top giver was tobacco maker KT&G followed by Hyundai Department Store and Hyundai Motors.

Among businesses with in-house culture foundations, the Samsung Foundation of Culture took the top place, followed by the Lotte Foundation for Arts, LG Yonam Foundation and Doosan Yonkang Foundation.

“In times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot indefinitely expect the expansion of corporate support for the arts,” the association said.

“The government should provide support through policies,” it said, citing tax credit for donations and deregulation of corporate-managed culture foundations as possible solutions.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114