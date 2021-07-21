 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to hold ‘Unpacked’ event on Aug. 11

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 21, 2021 - 17:00       Updated : Jul 21, 2021 - 17:00
Samsung Electronics sends out its media invitation for the 2021 “Galaxy Unpacked” event. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics sends out its media invitation for the 2021 “Galaxy Unpacked” event. (Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday that the company will hold the annual “Unpacked” on Aug. 11.

The event, titled “Get ready to unfold,” will stream live on the company’s official channel on YouTube, at 11 p.m. local time, according to Samsung Electronics.

The company has also uploaded a trailer that provides a glimpse into the company’s latest foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, which the company is expected to further highlight during the upcoming event.

The company is expected to showcase the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic wearable devices, along with the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

Samsung Electronics, however, is unlikely to introduce the Galaxy Note 21, during the event this year.

The S Pen Pro will still be shown at the Unpacked event, as the accessory will be compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

“Join Samsung this August 11 for a Galaxy Unpacked event to unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are,” Samsung Electronics said in its invitation.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
