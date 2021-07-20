[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 2nd in monthly capacity of 200mm wafers in 2020: report

South Korea had the second-largest monthly capacity of 200-millimeter-equivalent wafers last year behind Taiwan, a report showed.
The country, home to major chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, had a capacity of 4.25 million wafers per month, accounting for 20.4 percent of global wafer capacity as of December 2020, according to market researcher IC Insights.
Taiwan was the capacity leader at 200 mm or 8-inch wafers, taking 21.4 percent of the global capacity. The country, represented by the world‘s No. 1 foundry firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, has been staying atop since 2015.
Japan came in third with 15.8 percent, followed by China with 15.3 percent, IC Insights’ report showed. (Yonhap)
