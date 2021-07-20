[Diplomatic Circuit] Uzbekistan holds conference on regional connectivity

Leaders participating in International Conference on Regional Connectivity of Central and South Asia held in Tashkent on 15-16 July. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Uzbekistan hosted the International Conference on Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities on July 15-16.
The conference was attended by the leaders of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, and foreign ministers of Central and South Asian countries, with delegations from 44 countries and 30 international organizations, as well as research and analytical centers.
“In global geopolitical transformations, the revival of mutual ties between Central and South Asia, with 2 billion population, is aspiring and therefore joint efforts to consolidate and achieve synergy effect based on the huge historical, scientific, spiritual and cultural heritage with complementarity of economies and intellectual potential is needed” Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.
Mirziyoyev laid emphasis construction of The Termez–Mazar-i-Sharif–Kabul–Peshawar railway will realize the transit potential of Central and South Asia and reduce time and costs of transportation.
The conference discussed measures to strengthen security and stability in the region and fight terrorism, extremism, cross-border crime, as well as environmental protection issues and developing a green economy.
It proposed to hold an international forum on the historical heritage of Central and South Asia in Termez under the auspices of UNESCO for enhancing scientific, cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also addressed the conference participants via video message.
A special draft resolution has been developed following the conference to be submitted for consideration by the UN General Assembly.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)