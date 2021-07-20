Defense chief apologizes for worst COVID outbreak aboard ship

Poor decision-making was behind the failure to vaccinate the 301-strong crew on an anti-piracy ship before they left for Africa, Defense Minister Suh Wook said, as he apologized Tuesday for a huge COVID-19 outbreak aboard the Munmu the Great.
Suh was facing mounting criticism over the outbreak. Critics accused the military of neglecting its responsibilities to inoculate the seamen; the military said they were too far off and had little expertise to handle allergic reaction to the vaccine and to manage its extreme storage conditions.
“There had been some oversight. And I feel responsible for the massive outbreak. We will look at all our missions overseas and see that we do not repeat the same mistake,” Suh said, adding that the ministry will fully assist the members of the Cheonghae Unit, who were due to arrive in Korea late Tuesday.
The crew are returning on two aerial tankers that left here Sunday. Of the 301 seamen, 247 tested positive for COVID-19, including the commander and deputy commander; Fifty tested negative with four undecided on the 4,400-ton destroyer Munmu the Great.
A second destroyer left here a month ago to replace the 4,400-ton destroyer as part of six-month rotational deployment, which was to follow in August. A fully vaccinated 148-strong Navy contingent backed by a medical team is on the way to take over the warship.
Health authorities, which had consulted the medical team, said 12 members on the ship who appeared to be in critical condition would be hospitalized upon landing at Seoul Air Base; the other 289 seamen will be placed in COVID treatment centers.
“Basically, everyone will go through COVID tests again. Those who test positive will go to hospital; those that don’t will be in treatment centers,” a senior Ministry of Health official said.
The outbreak on the warship is believed to have started July 2, a day after the destroyer left a nearby port where it had made a four-day supply stop. A seaman exhibited cold symptoms. He was treated with cold medicine but was not tested for the coronavirus.
On July 15, six patients were confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Many crew members exhibited cold or pneumonia symptoms. The military then tested every service member aboard with help from Korean diplomatic missions nearby.
About 72 percent of some 1,300 South Korean soldiers deployed overseas have received their COVID shots, according to the military.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)