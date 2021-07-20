 Back To Top
Life&Style

Gems of Korean art through the ages unveiled at highly anticipated exhibitions of Lee family donation

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 17:54       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 17:59
A press preview of the “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” is held at the MMCA Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A press preview of the “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” is held at the MMCA Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)


Some of the artworks from the collection of highly prized art donated by the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee and his family in late April were unveiled to the press Tuesday in a special exhibition preview.

A total of 135 masterpieces, including a number of National Treasures, are being shown in exhibitions at two state-run museums in Seoul from Wednesday.

“A Great Cultural Legacy: Masterpieces from the Bequest of the Late Samsung Chairman Lee, Kun-hee” will be held at the National Museum of Korea and “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” will open at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

The exhibitions showing highlights from the more than 23,000 works of art donated by the Lee family have been highly anticipated by the public, especially since the government announced earlier this month a plan to build a new building in Seoul to display the collection.

Online reservations must be made at the museums’ websites.

The National Museum of Korea’s exhibition runs through Sept. 26, the MMCA exhibition will runs until March 13.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
