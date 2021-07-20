 Back To Top
National

[Diplomatic Circuit] Multiculture Museum to showcase Bangladesh pavilion

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 14:31       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 14:36
Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam (left) presents a plaque of appreciation to Multiculture Museum director Kim Yun-tae. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam (left) presents a plaque of appreciation to Multiculture Museum director Kim Yun-tae. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)

The Multiculture Museum in Seoul will showcase a Bangladesh pavilion.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul unveiled the Bangladesh pavilion at the Multiculture Museum on Friday.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Bangladeshi Ambassador Abida Islam and Multiculture Museum director Kim Yun-tae. It houses handicraft items such as rickshaws, jute handicraft, ceramic items, traditional dolls, traditional cloth, hand fans, quilts, earthen handicraft and brass boats.

The pavilion has a collection of books on Bangladesh’s first president, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as “the father of the nation” in Bangladesh, including a Korean version of “Unfinished Memoirs” and Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech.

The ambassador presented a plaque of appreciation and an oil painting of Bangladesh’s landscape she painted herself to Kim for promoting the culture and heritage of Bangladesh.

Kim presented the ambassador with a plaque of appreciation for her contributions in promoting Bangladeshi culture in Korea.

The embassy said the pavilion will create awareness about the culture and tradition of Bangladesh among South Koreans, including the political philosophy of Sheikh Mujib and his contributions to the creation of Bangladesh.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
