National

2 more newly enlisted soldiers at boot camp test positive for virus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 11:13       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 11:13
This file photo taken July 7, 2021, shows the gate of an Army boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, which reported a cluster COVID-19 infection recently. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken July 7, 2021, shows the gate of an Army boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, which reported a cluster COVID-19 infection recently. (Yonhap)
Two more newly enlisted soldiers at an Army boot camp have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total caseload at the base to 119, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The enlistees at the Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan were confirmed to have been infected while in isolation, following the mass COVID-19 outbreak at the base earlier this month, according to the ministry.

In addition, one officer stationed in the central city of Sejong also tested positive following an infection of a family member, it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,200.

The figure does not include 247 confirmed cases from the 301-strong Cheonghae unit, as they are not counted as domestic cases to be monitored by the health authorities.

The sailors on an anti-piracy mission in waters off Africa are scheduled to return home later in the day following the mass outbreak, which appears to have begun after their destroyer, Munmu the Great, was docked at a local port to load supplies late last month.

Meanwhile, 42,385 troops aged 30 and older, or 36.3 percent of this age group, had received their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday, according to the ministry.

Troops of this age group were given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for their first shots in April and May, but the second doses are Pfizer's, upon the health authorities' decision. (Yonhap)
