National

4 teenagers killed, 1 injured in car accident in Jeonju

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 10:29       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 10:29
This photo, provided by the Jeonbuk Fire Safety Headquarters, shows the scene of a car crash that killed four teenagers in the southwestern city of Jeonju on Tuesday. (Jeonbuk Fire Safety Headquarters)
This photo, provided by the Jeonbuk Fire Safety Headquarters, shows the scene of a car crash that killed four teenagers in the southwestern city of Jeonju on Tuesday. (Jeonbuk Fire Safety Headquarters)
JEONJU -- Four teenagers were killed and one injured in a car accident in the southwestern city of Jeonju on Tuesday, local authorities said.

According to Deokjin Police Station and Jeonbuk Fire Safety Headquarters, a car driven by a 19-year-old crashed into a 14-ton truck that was making an illegal left turn around 4:05 a.m. on a road in Jeonju, about 240 kilometers south of Seoul.

The truck was found to have made the left turn on the third lane of the road where such an act is prohibited.

Four of the five teenagers aboard the car, including the driver, were killed in the fatal crash. The other passenger was sent to a nearby hospital after sustaining a serious injury to his head.

The driver had a license, but the car was owned by one of the parents of the teenagers, according to the authorities.

The police said they arrested the truck driver, in his 60s, at the scene and will investigate the details of the accident. (Yonhap)
