Moon vows more support for coronavirus-hit small businesses

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday, in this photo provided by his office. (President Moon Jae-in's office)

President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Monday that the government will expand substantive support for small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.



To that end, he said the government will try to modify a proposed supplementary budget bill in the process of discussions at the National Assembly.



"It is the most regrettable and apologetic thing that the self-employed and micro and small merchants are suffering increasing damage due to the resurgence of the coronavirus and strengthening of antivirus measures," Moon said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.



He asked lawmakers to make helping them the top priority.



The president also warned once again of a stern response against the violation of social distancing restrictions.



"No one can have exceptions or privileges in abiding by virus control and prevention measures," he emphasized.



It would be "inevitable" to hold violators to account in a firm and strict way, with most of the people complying with related guidelines despite difficulties, he added. (Yonhap)