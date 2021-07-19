 Back To Top
Business

Posco partners with Doosan to develop ammonia-extracted hydrogen gas turbines

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 17:46       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 17:47
Posco and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction officials discuss their cooperation to develop gas turbines using hydrogen extracted from ammonia at Posco Center, Posco’s headquarters in Seoul, on July 9. (Posco)
Posco is partnering with Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction to develop ammonia hydrogen extraction technology, and the gas turbines that use the hydrogen as fuel, the company said Monday.

The country’s leading steelmaker said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and Research Institute of Industrial Science & Technology, in a ceremony held online on Monday.

Ammonia is a compound of hydrogen and nitrogen. While the compound element itself is considered less efficient to use directly as fuel, ammonia synthesis is seen as the most efficient method of transporting hydrogen, Posco said.

Under the agreement, the steelmaker said it will be in charge of producing and supplying ammonia, and also in developing the cracker to dismantle ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen to be used for gas turbines, with RIST.

Doosan will be in charge of developing and producing the burner to combust the gas created in the cracking process, and the hydrogen-powered gas turbine.

RIST is working on expanding large-capacity ammonia hydrogen extraction to a commercial-grade process.

The efforts to develop the ammonia-derived fuel is part of the companies’ efforts to come up with eco-friendly energy sources, as the usage of ammonia does not emit any carbon dioxide, Posco explained.

“From the agreement, we have come up with the reason to develop the hydrogen turbine technology that uses ammonia as the fuel,” Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Vice President Park Hong-wook said.

“We will continue to develop gas turbines that use environment-friendly energy sources such as LNG, hydrogen and ammonia.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
